Any motorcyclist can make a smooth, tight turn. A true test of skill is how many you can make in a row. And one tantalizingly challenging place to take that test is a 32-mile stretch of winding road along Virginia’s Route 16, in the Appalachian Mountains that has officially been dubbed Back of the Dragon.

Although it’s open to all traffic, motorcycle riders and sports-car enthusiasts alike are drawn to the road’s curves of all varieties: sweepers, esses, doglegs, slaloms, gentle bends, hairpins, decreasing radius turns and chicanes; somewhere between 260 and 438 of them. The tally has varied wildly over the years — any creature of legend invites exaggeration.

The road, which runs between the small, quaint towns of Marion in the south and Tazewell in the north, owes a debt to Tail of the Dragon, at Deals Gap, a thriving motorcyclist destination on the Tennessee- North Carolina border that claims to pack 318 turns into 11 miles. Larry Davidson, the driving force behind Back of the Dragon — he spearheaded the campaign to give the stretch of road its current moniker in 2012 — hopes to replicate that success. “This road is a hidden resource for tourism and development,” he says, which “spurs growth within our area.”

Roy Furchgott, a journalist and avid motorcyclist, tackled Back of the Dragon in April.

Roy Furchgott

If you’re beginning your Dragon journey at the Marion end of Route 16, the historic General Francis Marion Hotel, a 1927 building still fresh from a 2006 renovation, is where you can get a good night’s sleep before tackling the road. Right across the street are Wolfe’s BBQ, which is temptingly redolent of smoked meats including ribs, chicken and Black Angus brisket and Wooden Pickle, where you can indulge in inexplicably good mahi-mahi mini tacos with a sweet pineapple pico set off by a spicy rub and salty cotija cheese.

The next morning, before embarking on an adventure-filled ride, start your day with breakfast at Sisters Cafe & Gifts, where the attentive staff directs you to the biscuit bar. Dress your bready biscuit squares with a hedonistic choice of more than a dozen jellies, butters and nut spreads.

Make sure your meal has settled before you pick up Route 16 and ascend and descend three mountains — with beautiful vistas and adrenaline-inducing turns.

Stay sharp. Although the road is swept weekly, treacherous gravel and debris often collect on the pavement. Oversized farm trucks spring from blind corners, hogging both lanes, and it’s possible to miss a turn and end up miles away, negotiating unpaved roads. Trust me on this.

“This mountain is not for the faint of heart,” says Jamie Cartwright, who manages the Back of the Dragon Welcome Center, temporarily a trailer on the Tazewell end (a planned 5,000-square-foot facility was announced in November). “It’s not something I, as a beginner, could ride.”

Perhaps because Back of the Dragon promoters stress that the road isn’t a race course (the speed limit along the stretch is mostly 55 mph, with many turns marked at 15 mph), injuries have been at a minimum, with 12 crashes, 13 injuries and no fatalities since 2013, according to the Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles.

A motorcyclist bends into a curve along Virginia's Route 16.

Roy Furchgott

Count on an hour to complete the trip, although one rider with an apparent death wish claimed to have conquered it in 30 minutes.

When you make it to Tazewell, stop by Big Burritos, a converted gas station where the guacamole is made-to-order and oversized burritos are stuffed with fresh ingredients prepared on premises. If you have room left for dessert, hit the Donut Diva trailer. Lavishly sweet sinkers are a moist hybrid between a cake and yeast doughnut. When owner Sue Carr’s birds are laying, you can get buttermilk “Dino Donuts” made with ostrich eggs.

While Route 16’s turns are not as densely packed as those on Tail of the Dragon, motorcycle skills instructor Jim Ford, who has ridden both highways, gives the scenic edge to Back of the Dragon. “It has those vistas,” he says. “It is an iconic piece of road.”

USA TODAY GoEscape Summer magazine

STUDIO Gannett

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com