At least four people have been shot in a building housing the Capital-Gazette newspaper in Annapolis, the capital of Maryland, Annapolis police said.

Annapolis Police Lt. Timothy Seipp said there had been an "active shooter” at the building and that a subject is in custody.

The Baltimore Sun, which owns the newspaper, says in a posting appearing on the Capital-Gazette website that Phil Davis, a Gazette reporter, says that "multiple people had been shot."

Police were searching the building for any other possible suspects.

Seipp said there was a preliminary reports that the subjects were injured, but that the extent of their injuries was not immediately available.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives says it is responding to reports of the shooting.





