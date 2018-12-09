An aerial view shows the College Lake Dam in Lynchburg, Va. on Aug. 3, 2018, which was near collapse late Thursday, but had stabilized as waters receded on Friday.

Andrew P. Scott & Steve Elfers, USA TODAY

Dam safety officials in the Southeast are inspecting dams, reservoirs and levees as Hurricane Florence barrels toward the region in the hope of preventing a repeat of the widespread dam failures that have followed heavy rains in recent years.

South Carolina officials have inspected 181 of the highest-risk dams and have alerted dam owners to put their emergency plans into action.

In North Carolina, the state dam safety engineer recommended Tuesday that reservoir owners lower their water levels by a foot per day as the hurricane approaches.

Both Carolinas – and Maryland – recalled dam inspectors from a five-day national conference in Seattle this week to prepare for the first major hurricane of the season. The storm could drop three feet of rain on the East Coast beginning this weekend.

Along the shoreline, the biggest concerns are high winds and rising sea levels, which could cause dangerous storm surges in coastal areas.

But further inland — in the Midland and Piedmont regions — heavy rains could inundate streams and rivers and overwhelm the delicate system of dams that holds the water back.

That's what happened three years ago, when heavy rains caused 51 dams in South Carolina to fail, leading to flash floods and contributing to the death toll of 19 people.

The next year, Hurricane Matthew brought more than a foot of rain and 25 more dam failures.

While larger dam failures are more catastrophic, they're also inspected and regulated more carefully. It's the smaller, privately owned and unregulated dams are most likely to fail, and the Southeast has the highest percentage of privately owned dams in the country, according to a USA TODAY analysis of data from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.

Virginia and South Carolina lead the nation with 86 percent of dams under private ownership. Georgia ranks fourth at 84 percent, and North Carolina is seventh at 80 percent.

Forty-nine states – all except Alabama – have agencies responsible for regulating and inspecting dams. But it's up to the dam owners to decide how to operate them, based on loosely coordinated emergency plans.

"We are asking dam owners to look at their water levels and lower them accordingly – and to coordinate with other dam owners, especially downstream," said Tommy Crosby, a spokesman for the South Carolina Department of Health & Environmental Control.

But those decisions are made on a case-by-case basis. Lake Hartwell, a man-made reservoir on the South Carolina-Georgia border, is holding water this week even though it's already above it's normal level.

That's because a release now would saturate the ground for hundreds of miles, leaving areas more prone to flooding, said Billy Birdwell, spokesman for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Savannah District.

Many property owners don't know they're downstream from a high-risk dam, said Lori Spragens, executive director of the Association of State Dam Safety Officials. Only California requires that disclosure in real estate transactions.

And communication between dam owners, inspectors and emergency management officials is often limited, she said.

"So many people had no clue there was a dam that could affect them," Spragens said. "There really is a gap and a challenge that needs to be addressed. It’s never perfect."

Contributing: Mike Ellis of the Anderson (South Carolina) Independent Mail.

