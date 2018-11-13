Four relatives were arrested in connection with the deaths of eight relatives

Provided

CINCINNATI – Six members of a family with close business and family relations with the eight members of an Ohio family slain in April 2016 in Pike County have been arrested in connection with those deaths, Ohio's attorney general said Tuesday.

Child custody, not drugs, was the primary motive for the killings, Ohio Attorney General Mike DeWine said.

Angela Wagner, 48; her husband, George "Billy" Wagner, 47; and their two sons, George Wagner IV, 27, and Edward "Jake" Wagner, 26, each have been indicted on eight counts of aggravated murder in connection with the gruesome deaths of the Rhoden family and Hannah Gilley. Rita Newcomb and Fredericka Wagner, mothers of Angela Wagner and Billy Wagner, are accused of forging custody documents to cover up the crimes.

"They did this quickly, coldly, calmly and very carefully, but not carefully enough," Pike County Sheriff Charles S. Reader said.

Some of the suspects left parts to build a silencer while others forged documents, he said.

Billy Wagner was arrested Tuesday afternoon in Fayette County, Kentucky, authorities said.

was arrested Tuesday afternoon in Fayette County, Kentucky, authorities said. Angela Wagner was arrested at her home in Ohio's Scioto County.

was arrested at her home in Ohio's Scioto County. Jake and George Wagner were arrested in Ross County, Ohio.

were arrested in Ross County, Ohio. Fredricka Wagner was arrested at the family's Flying W farm in Pike County, Ohio, which had been previously raided.

DeWine, who last week was elected the next governor of Ohio, previously had said the investigation was laser focused on the Wagner family, but he had declined to call them suspects or persons of interest. Neither he nor Reader has provided details about why investigators spent two days searching the Wagners' Ohio property in 2017, nor did they say at the time what prompted a news release asking the public for information on the Wagners.

Killed in the attack were Christopher Rhoden Sr., 40; his older brother, Kenneth Rhoden, 44; Christopher Rhoden's former wife, Dana Manley Rhoden, 38; their three children, Clarence "Frankie" Rhoden, 20, Hanna Rhoden, 19, and Chris Rhoden Jr., 16; and a cousin Gary Rhoden, 38;

Frankie Rhoden's fiancee, Hannah Gilley, 20, also was a victim.

The killers spared three young children, who were unharmed.

When reached by telephone Tuesday afternoon, Leonard Manley, the father of Dana Manley Rhoden, declined to comment.

Victims of the Pike County killings Christopher Rhoden Christopher Rhoden Jr. Clarence 'Frankie" Rhoden Dana Manley Rhoden Gary Rhoden Hanna Rhoden Hannah Gilley Kenneth Rhoden

The Wagners' lawyer said his clients look forward to their day in court but otherwise declined comment.

"They are hopeful for a thorough vetting of the facts," said John Kearson Clark, a lawyer in Jackson, Ohio.

Authorities repeatedly have said the killers worked to cover their tracks, adding complexity to what is the largest homicide investigation in Ohio history. As of April this year, investigators had received nearly 1,000 tips in the case, conducted nearly 500 interviews and processed more than 100 pieces of evidence.

In June 2017, the Wagners moved to Kanai, Alaska, from Adams County, Ohio, telling The Cincinnati Enquirer that the speculation of their involvement in the Rhoden deaths drove them to move more than 4,000 miles.

“Really the point to moving up here was to basically get into a better environment so they wouldn’t talk about us. Sophia is getting older, so she wouldn’t hear it,” Jake Wagner said 17 months ago, standing on the family’s front porch in Kanai. “And then it followed us here.”

Sophia is the 3-year-old daughter of Jake Wagner and victim Hanna Rhoden.

Clark has said authorities were harassing his clients, who had nothing to do with the slayings and who had cooperated fully in the investigation.

"The authorities (using the media) want the public to believe that the Wagners are responsible and have absconded," he told The Enquirer last year.

