Let the guesswork begin.

Apple will be hosting another of its “special events” on October 30, only this gathering of the media won’t be in the company’s Cupertino, California backyard, but rather in Brooklyn, New York.

The invitation, an artsy illustration of an Apple featuring the tagline, “There’s more in the making,” didn’t reveal much. But there has been plenty of speculation about a new line of updated Macs, and perhaps an iPad Pro with USB-C connectors (in lieu of Apple’s own Lightning connector).

Of course, there could be other surprises, and the fact that the event is in the Howard Gilman Opera House at the Brooklyn Academy of Music in New York City’s most populous borough might also suggest that updated AirPods in the offing. Rumors have also pointed to Apple introducing a new line of high-end headphones separate from the Beats brand it owns.

We’ll see. USA TODAY will be on the scene in any case.

