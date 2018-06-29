A review of more than 800 tweets by Jarrod Ramos spanning nearly seven years shows a man obsessed with the Capital Gazette and reporter Eric Thomas Harley, who wrote an article about Ramos in July 2011.

Since Nov. 20, 2011, Ramos mentioned in tweets @ethartley or his last name 107 times, former Capital Gazette Publisher Tom Marquardt by name or as Evil Tom nearly 100 times and @capgaznews more than 50 times.

Here’s a look at how Ramos’ tweets changed as his attempts to sue the Capital Gazette foundered:

