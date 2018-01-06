Several animals have managed to break out a zoo in Germany's hilly Eifel area in the western state of Rheinland-Palatinate after flooding caused by storms eroded fences.

The animals included two lions, two tigers, a bear and a jaguar. The bear has already been shot.

The region was hit by severe storms in the early hours of the morning, which led to cages being damage. This allowed the animals to escape, a police spokesperson said.

Police told the Associated Press news agency that all of the escaped animals were believed to still be on the grounds of the zoo in the town of Lünebach, near the border with Luxembourg and Belgium.

Police have warned residents in the nearby area to stay inside their homes. A search operation is underway to locate the animals.

