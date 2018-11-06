A photo is worth a thousand words, and the one German Chancellor Angela Merkel released of the G-7 summit speaks volumes.
In the official photo from Germany, Merkel is standing and staring down President Trump, who is seated, staring back, with his arms crossed. Also in the picture: French President Emmanuel Macron, Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and National Security Adviser John Bolton.
Merkel's own caption for the photo: "Day two of the G7 summit in Canada: spontaneous meeting between two working sessions."
The photo is telling because this is, after all, the image that Merkel wants to convey. Other photos from the summit show Merkel and Trump in conversation.
As well as Merkel glancing at Trump when he arrived late to the summit's gender equality breakfast.
Compare those moments to when she and then-President Barack Obama sat next to each other at the G-7 summit in 2014:
Merkel also worked with former president George W. Bush during his time in office, including at the G-8 summit in 2007.