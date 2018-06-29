A review by USA TODAY of more than 800 tweets by Jarrod Ramos spanning nearly seven years shows a man obsessed with the Capital Gazette and reporter Eric Thomas Harley, who wrote an article about Ramos in July 2011.

The review found approximately 880 tweets that Ramos apparently made to Hartley's Twitter feed between 2011 and today.

Since Nov. 20, 2011, Ramos mentioned in tweets @ethartley or his last name 107 times, former Capital Gazette Publisher Tom Marquardt by name or as Evil Tom nearly 100 times and @capgaznews more than 50 times.

USA TODAY scraped the Twitter account tied to the name of shooting suspect Jarrod W. Ramos: @EricHartleyFrnd. The review shows the poster's growing animosity toward the court system and the press.

Here’s a look at how Ramos’ tweets changed as his attempts to sue the Capital Gazette foundered:

