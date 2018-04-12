American Express has announced the two newest locations for its luxe line of Centurion Lounge airport clubs.

A 7,000-square-foot lounge will open at London’s Heathrow Airport next year, occupying a post-security location in Terminal 3. American Express says another new lounge will follow in 2020, when a 13,000-square-foot Centurion Lounge is slated to open at North Carolina’s Charlotte Douglas International Airport.

The Centurion Lounge is the upscale line of airport clubs run by American Express, the first of which opened in Las Vegas in 2013. American Express has been rapidly rolling out new locations since, with a total of nine now open and three others in the works. With London Heathrow and Charlotte, American Express has announced plans for a total of 14 of the airport clubs.

The lounges have been welcomed by frequent flyers, who have praised the clubs for their high-end aesthetics. The lounges are also not tied to any single airline or frequent-flyer alliance.

When asked what made Heathrow and Charlotte attractive, Chris Cracchiolo, American Express’s senior vice president for Global Loyalty & Benefits, said “we’ve focused on identifying locations where our Card Members travel the most.”

In particular, Cracchiolo pointed to Heathrow as “one of the top airports our premium card members travel through and its popularity is increasing all the time.”

“So far this year among premium U.S. Card Members alone, we’ve seen a 15% increase in travel through Heathrow compared to last year,” he added. “We’re excited that our second Centurion Lounge outside of the U.S. and first location in Europe will be in the UK.”

For Charlotte, Cracchiolo noted that the airport has grown to become one of the USA’s busiest airports and said it is “a popular domestic transit hub for our premium Card Members.”

A large proportion of travelers flying from Charlotte, the No. 2 for hub for American Airlines, travel on connecting itineraries that involve a stop there.

Centurion Lounge access is complimentary for American Express Platinum Card and Centurion members. Platinum Card members also get complimentary access for up to two travel companions. Centurion members may enter with their immediate family or up to two guests.

