First, there was a shooting at an Alabama shopping mall. Then, cops said they shot and killed the triggerman. Now, the police are saying they killed the wrong person, while the true gunman remains at large.

The Hoover Police Departement issued a statement on Friday night saying that the black man who was killed by police officers, 21-year-old Emantic Fitzerarld Bradford Jr., "may have been involved in some aspect" of an altercation inside the Riverchase Galeria near Birmingham on Thanksgiving.

However Bradford, "likely didn't fire the rounds," that struck an unidentified 18-year old man and an innocent 12-year old girl as initially suggested. Both remain in the hospital as they're treated for bullet wounds.

"We knew it was false," said stepmother Cynthia Bradford when she heard police were blaming him for the shooting, which took place on the mall's second level, just before 10 p.m.

She described her stepson, nicknamed E.J., as a respectful young man who is the son of a Birmingham Police department officer.

"We regret that our initial media release was not totally accurate, but new evidence indicates that it was not," the Hoover Police Department said in a statement. "Investigators now believe that more than two people were involved in the altercation.

"This information indicates that there is at least one gunman is still at large," the police said.

Bradford, who's a native of Hueytown, is shown on social media wearing a military uniform. He described himself as a combat engineer on Facebook, however, the Washington Post reported that an Army spokesman said he "never completed advanced individual training," meaning he did not serve.

Just hours before the mall episode, Bradford updated his profile picture on Facebook with a snapshot of him wearing distressed denim jeans, black Jordan's sneakers and a black screen printed T-shirt – the wardrobe he wore to the mall that fatal night.

Video posted on Twitter showed crowds of shoppers fleeing the mall, which is about 10 miles south of Birmingham, after hearing gunshots.

Debby Woods was one of the shoppers inside the mall at the time. She told WBRC News that she was buying jewelry when shots rang out. "I heard 'bang' and then 'bang, bang,' " she said.

"It was terrifying," Woods said. "Everybody started screaming."

#BREAKING Shopper Debby Woods talks about what she heard at the scene of a shooting in the Riverchase Galleria in Hoover, Alabama, pic.twitter.com/wGEVHXnwJt — WPEC CBS12 News (@CBS12) November 23, 2018

More than 200 protesters on Saturday marched through the shopping complex where the events took place. Among the demonstrators were several relatives. People chanted "E.J." and "no justice, no peace, no racist police," as they marched past shoppers holding signs that read "Emantic's Life Matters." They took a moment of silence at the spot outside the Footaction store where Bradford was killed.

"They should have never killed him," said Emani Smith, Bradford's 7-year-old half-sister while other family members cried.

Protestors carry a sign reading “Justice for E.J.” during a protest at the Riverchase Galleria in Hoover, Ala., Saturday, Nov. 24, 2018. A police shot and killed 21-year-old Emantic Fitzgerald Bradford, Jr. of Hueytown while responding to a shooting at the mall on Thanksgiving evening. Police said Bradford was fleeing the scene with a weapon. Hoover police initially told reporters Bradford had shot a teen at the mall, but later retracted the statement.

Kim Chandler, AP

Relatives described their horror to find out about Bradford's death from social media posts. Video circulated on social media of Bradford lying in a pool of blood on the mall floor.

Toward the end of the hourlong protest, demonstrators stood outside the shopping complex chanting, "The police lie. They lie. Stop shopping here. Not one more dime."

Carlos Chaverst, an activist in Birmingham who organized the protest, said that when authorities acknowledged that the person killed was not the actual shooter, “that sent us in an uproar.”

He called for police to release body camera and surveillance footage.

“When we found out about this incident, there were questions from the jump. People were upset because a man was shot and killed by police in our own backyard,” Chaverst said.

The officer who shot Bradford was placed on administrative leave while the investigation continues. The officer’s name has yet to be released publicly.

