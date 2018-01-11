President Donald Trump ties a caravan of migrants fleeing poverty to a cop killer in a contentious new campaign ad that's being derided by critics as the most racially charged political commercial in decades.

"Illegal immigrant, Luis Bracamontes, killed our people!" reads text in the ad tweeted by Trump Wednesday. "Democrats let him stay."

The 53-second ad marks Trump's latest attempt to push voters to the polls over immigration after proposing an end to birthright citizenship and threatening to send 15,000 troops to the southern border earlier this week.

But the ad is far from the first spot to spark such controversy ahead of Tuesday's highly anticipated midterms. Here's a look at five more incendiary commercials.

'I'm Antonio Delgado'

Ad: "Who Am I"

Who ran it: National Republican Congressional Committee

The ad in New York’s 19th Congressional District attempts to juxtapose Antonio Delgado's statements about himself today – that he believes in love, fairness, justice and the American dream – with a rap song he recorded more than 10 years ago that has profanity. Its criticism of Delgado's past with a music inextricably tied to black culture comes in a majority-white district that's never had a nonwhite representative before.

Sign up for the daily 5 Things to Know Newsletter Sign up for the daily 5 Things to Know Newsletter Something went wrong. This email will be delivered to your inbox once a day in the morning. Thank you for signing up for the 5 Things to Know Newsletter. Please try again later.

Submit

'Young man interested in one of my daughters'

Ad: 'Jake'

Who ran it: Kemp for Governor

Brian Kemp, Georgia's secretary of state running for governor, cleans a double-barrel shotgun while seated next to "Jake," a teenager who wants to date his daughter. The barrel stays tilted toward Jake as Kemp reminds him of two rules for dating his daughter: "Respect, and a healthy appreciation for the Second Amendment." Kemp pops the break-action closed as the rifle points vaguely toward Jake and says, "We're going to get along just fine." Besides his casually joking about shooting a teen, Kemp also drew ire for an ad stating he'd use his pickup to "round up criminal illegals."

'Washington at its worst'

Ad: Washington's Worst

Who ran it: Jim Renacci for Senate



In Ohio's Senate race, trailing Republican Jim Renacci threw what the Cleveland Dispatch called "clearly a Hail Mary" in an ad dredging up incumbent Democrat Sherrod Brown's 32-years-ago divorce. The ad juxtaposes Brown's opposition of Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh with court records that "show Brown physically abused his ex-wife." In a responding ad, Brown's ex-wife, Larke Recchie, concedes "divorce can be difficult, and ours was no different" but that she "couldn't be prouder to have Sherrod Brown as Ohio's Senator."

'Cop-hating rhetoric'

Ad: "James Bryce"

Who ran it: Congressional Leadership Fund

In Wisconsin, where Democrat Randy Bryce is vying for retiring House Speaker Paul Ryan's seat, this ad highlighted Bryce's arrest record and a tweet of Bryce's sharing an article entitled, "When police become the terrorists." A police officer narrates the ad: "When people refer to police officers as terrorists, that hits a little close to home ... I'm voting for Bryan Steil for Congress." That police officer? Bryce's brother, James Bryce. Their mother, Nancy Bryce, called for the ad to be taken down: "My family deserves better than this."

'Soros bankrolls the resistance'

Ad: 'Owns'

Who ran it: National Republican Congressional Committee

The ad attacks Dan Feehan, a Democratic candidate for Minnesota's 1st congressional district, as "owned" by liberal philanthropist George Soros. Placing Feehan before a looming image of Soros and, for reasons not entirely clear, Colin Kaepernick, the ad warns that a "billionaire bankrolls the resistance and Dan Feehan." Soros, a Jewish immigrant, has been the target of myriad false conspiracy theories and, after being criticized by Trump, was recently targeted via mail with an explosive device.

More: Fun with campaign ads: Here are our picks for midterm standouts and why we chose them

Follow Josh Hafner on Twitter: @joshhafner

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com