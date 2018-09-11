ATLANTA – As Republican Brian Kemp began his transition into the Georgia governor's office, Democrat Stacey Abrams' campaign continued to question the legitimacy of the election Tuesday, and to push what it describes as its effort to get every vote counted.

On Friday, Abrams' team organized a dozen voters to tell reporters about problems they said they encountered when they attempted to vote at the polls or cast absentee ballots.

Lauren Wroh-Gargo, campaign manager for Abrams, said thousands of Georgians reported a difficult time voting.

“Voter suppression looks a lot of different ways,” Wroh-Gargo said at a press conference in Atlanta. "It looks like database errors. It looks like negligence of duty."

Kemp leads Abrams by more than 63,000 votes, or 1 percentage point. His campaign says there are not enough provisional and overseas ballots outstanding to force a runoff election.

Kemp is trying to keep the governor's office in Republican hands. Abrams is trying to become the first Democrat elected Georgia governor in 20 years, and the first black woman governor in the nation.

Kemp has declared himself the winner of the election, resigned as Georgia's secretary of state, named a chief of staff and begun to set up a transition team.

President Donald Trump tweeted his support on Friday.

Kemp "ran a great race in Georgia – he won," Trump wrote "It is time to move on!"

Kemp agreed in a response.

"The race is over and it's time to transition," he wrote. "Enough with the political games. Let's put hardworking Georgians first!"

The Abrams campaign, meanwhile, was hosting provisional ballot phone banks. Volunteers were calling voters whom they believed cast provisional ballots and urging them to go to their county boards of elections and make sure their vote was counted.

Voters cast provisional ballots when their eligibility can't be determined at their polling place. Elections officials review the ballots to determine eligibility. All legitimate votes were to be counted by Friday.

The campaign also organized voters to tell their stories.

Tate Delgado of Gwinnett County, a sophomore at the University of Southern California, said he requested an absentee ballot, but his application was rejected due to a signature mismatch.

He said the rejection letter was sent to his home address in Georgia. By the time it was rerouted to his residence in California, it was too late to address the matter.

Delgado, who flew to Georgia for the press conference, called the rejection of applications and ballots voter suppression.

"If you look at the people who specifically were not allowed to vote there is a very clear demographic," he said. "It's definitely very targeted at young people and at minorities."

Lawyers for the Abrams campaign prevailed in a complaint filed Thursday involving absentee ballots in Dougherty County.

The lawyers said delivery of ballots in the county was delayed in part by Hurricane Michael. A judge ruled Friday that the county must accept all absentee ballots received by Friday. The ruling was expected to impact a few dozen votes.

All counties in Georgia are required to certify their election results by 5 p.m. Tuesday.

Wroh-Gargo said the Abrams campaign will fight beyond that deadline if necessary.

“Our pursuit of ensuring every vote is counted will continue for as long as it needs to be," Wroh-Gargo said. “And all options are on the table for additional litigation to ensure that that is the case.”

