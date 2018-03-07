SAN FRANCISCO — Now tourists will have a second place to get that only-in-Seattle experience of shopping at Amazon's no-checkout-line store, Amazon Go. A second location, 12 blocks from the first, is opening this fall.

The new store will be located in Madison Centre, a 36-story office tower that opened in the heart of Seattle's downtown last year. It's to the south of Amazon's cluster of office buildings at the far northern end of downtown, closer to the Seattle Center with its iconic Space Needle.

The new space is kitty-corner to the Seattle Public Library's central library, a landmark building designed by Dutch architect Rem Koolhaas.

The original Amazon Go store is located in the first floor of Amazon headquarters. It opened to staff in 2016 and to the public in Jan. 22, 2018.

Once customers have swiped in with their Amazon Go app, hundreds of cameras and sensors in the store track what they pick up. When they leave, the items are automatically charged to their account, without the need to talk to a cashier or swipe a bar code.

The new Amazon Go will be almost twice the size of the first, coming in at 3,000 square feet, according to permit filings. The original store is 1,800 square feet.

Just Walk Out shopping mugs for sale at the Amazon Go convenience store at Amazon's headquarters in Seattle. It features Just Walk Out technology which allows shoppers who have the Amazon Go app to walk in, grab what they want, and walk out - all without going through a checkout line. The items are automatically charged to their account.

Elizabeth Weise

That's closer to the size of an average convenience store (2,500 square feet) but nowhere near the size of the average U.S. supermarket, a hulking 45,000 square feet. But the bigger space should allow the Amazon Go store to stock more items, allowing it to come closer to a full service store.

The first Amazon Go store stocks a high-end assortment of grab-and-go lunch foods, as well as chilled beverages, sweets, snacks, ready-made salads and sandwiches, frozen foods and a wall of meal kits for dinners. It also has a tiny wine and beer section.

Amazon said in May it plans to built more Amazon Go stores in San Francisco and Chicago.

Cameras in the ceiling at the Amazon Go convenience store at Amazon's headquarters in Seattle. The cameras, along with sensors in the shelves and other proprietary technology, allow Amazon’s Just Walk Out technology to track what items a shopper has taken. Customers sign in with the Amazon Go app when they enter the store and everything they take is charged to their account when they leave, with no checkout line required.

Elizabeth Weise

