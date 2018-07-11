In this March 27, 2017 file photo, Attorney General Jeff Sessions pauses while speaking to members of the media during the daily briefing in the Brady Press Briefing Room of the White House in Washington.

The day after a bitter midterm election, President Donald Trump fired his Attorney General, Jeff Sessions.

The move Wednesday afternoon wasn't a great surprise to those who've watched Trump's year-long shaming of Sessions over his leadership of the Justice Department amid the special counsel investigation into Russian meddling.

Here's a look back at Sessions' career in the Trump administration, including all the highs and lows that got us here:

2016 campaign

Sessions was one of the president's earliest supporters. The Alabama Republican was the first senator to endorse Trump

Sessions seemed to be in line with Trump long before his endorsement, he famously wore a “Make America Great Again” hat at a Trump rally in August, 2015 and praised Trump for his immigration plans on building a wall along the U.S. southern border.

Sessions was known as one of the Senate's most hard-line figures on immigration. One of his key Senate aides, Stephen Miller, went to help the Trump campaign. Miller later became a key member of the Trump administration and helped shaped immigration policies, including the controversial separation of children and families along the border.

Sessions and the Russia investigation

During his confirmation hearings in January 2017, Sessions was asked about possible contacts with Russia. When asked what he would do if he became aware that "anyone affiliated with the Trump campaign communicated with the Russian government in the course of this campaign," Sessions said he wasn't aware of it and denied having any contact with the Russian

The questions were asked amid reports that started to surface about the Trump administration and communications with the Kremlin.

After Sessions was confirmed to his post, more reports surfaced, this time showing he'd had two meetings with Russia envoy Sergey Kislyak.

Democrats pounced on the reports and suggested Sessions provided false testimony under oath. Both Republicans and Democrats then called for Sessions to either resign from his post or recuse himself in the investigation into Russian meddling in the 2016 election.

Sessions recused himself from overseeing the probe in March 2017 after the reports surfaced and Sessions recused himself at least at first, seemed to have the support of the president.

"Jeff Sessions is an honest man. He did not say anything wrong. He could have stated his response more accurately, but it was clearly not intentional," Trump said at the time.

But, as the Russia investigation intensified over time, Trump changed his tune and Sessions drew intense scrutiny.

Tough on crime, drugs

As the Russia investigation continued, Sessions honed in on keeping many of Trump's key promises.

During his nearly two-year tenure, Sessions kept true to Trump's motto of being tough on crime. He reversed a number of Obama-era policies on drug crimes, marijuana and mass incarceration.

In May 2017, Sessions ordered federal prosecutors to seek the harshest punishments for criminal offenders and in May 2017 called for mandatory maximum sentences, which rolled back the work under Obama to curb mass incarceration.

In January of this year, Sessions announced an end to another Obama-era rule, this time on marijuana. While a number of states have legalized the drug, either for medical use or recreationally, Sessions ordered that prosecutors across the country should decide for themselves whether to prosecute marijuana-related charges since the drug is under federal law.

Hardline immigration

Sessions has been a longtime advocate for tougher immigration laws. Before his role in the White House, Sessions said on his Senate website there was a "clear nexus between immigration and terrorism” and said an increase in the admission of Syrian refugees "places the safety and security of the American people at risk."

Sessions helped Trump lead the charge against sanctuary cities, vowing that those cities would lose funding if they didn't honor requests to detain suspects for up to 48 hours to allow federal authorities to determine detainees' immigration status.

The administration started publishing a weekly report designed to shame such cities

Sessions specifically cited a resurgence of the violent criminal gang Mara Salvatrucha, known as MS-13. He contended that the so-called sanctuary communities are allowing the criminal group, which draws members from Central American immigrant groups, to flourish.

Along with sanctuary cities, Sessions urged federal prosecutors to intensify their focus on immigration crimes, such as illegal border crossings and smuggling others into the U.S.

The uptick in prosecutions led to Sessions adding 311 prosecutors in May to help fight opioids, crime and immigration offenses. At the time, arrests of illegal immigrants across the U.S. had increased by 40 percent. Many of those detained did not have a criminal history.

Relationship crumbles with Trump

Things haven't been sunshine and rainbows between Trump and his attorney general for at least a year. But over the months, things went from bad to worse, evident by the president's Twitter account.

In October and November 2017, the president complained that Democrats should instead be the focus of the Russia investigation after reports surfaced that Democrats and Hillary Clinton funded the infamous dossier regarding Russia and Trump.

Everybody is asking why the Justice Department (and FBI) isn't looking into all of the dishonesty going on with Crooked Hillary & the Dems.. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 3, 2017

The president voiced his frustration in tweets, asking why the Justice Department wasn't looking into Clinton. At the time, Trump was asked if he'd fire Sessions, to which he said "I don't know."

From there, things got harder for Sessions as Trump's attacks became more targeted.

Trump accused Sessions of failing to take control of the Justice Department and repeatedly complained publicly and privately over Sessions’ decision to recuse himself from the Russia investigation. He accused Sessions of hurting the GOP in Tuesday's midterm races because of a series of federal investigation into Republican candidates.

Trump called Sessions "beleaguered," "scared stiff" and "Missing in Action" over the last year. The president's public shaming also included him claiming, "I don’t have an attorney general. It’s very sad."

In August, Trump made a jarring request of Sessions on Twitter, saying he "should stop this Rigged Witch Hunt right now, before it continues to stain our country any further."

The tension between Trump and Sessions boiled over when Sessions punched back, saying that he and his department “will not be improperly influenced by political considerations."

Contributing: Will Cummings, Kevin Johnson, David Jackson, Associated Press

