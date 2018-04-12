A Colorado town lifted a ban on snowball fights, and residents have a 9-year-old boy to thank.

On Monday, the board for the town of Severance, Colorado, voted unanimously to lift a ban on snowballs, reports The Associated Press.

Dane Best, 9, argued having snowball fights gives kids a good reason to play outside, according to The Greeley Tribune.

"The children of Severance want the opportunity to have a snowball fight like the rest of the world," Best said during his three-minute presentation to the board, reports the Tribune.

The original town ordinance had classified snowballs as missiles, making them illegal to throw. An amended version of the ordinance would exclude "any spherical object formed from snow created by scooping snow with the hands, and compacting it into a roughly fist-sized ball."

After the meeting, Severance Mayor Don McLeod gave Dane and his brother, Dax, the chance to throw the first legal snowballs in the town's history, reports the Tribune.

"I think it’s an outdated law," Dane told the AP. "I want to be able to throw a snowball without getting in trouble."

