25 volunteer opportunities for National Public Lands Day

Plumb Beach, New York. Beautiful Plumb Beach is located 3 miles east of Coney Island on Jamaica Bay. Join NYC H2O and the National Park Service for a volunteer beach cleanup in the morning. Volunteers will be given lunch and afterwards will go on a seining adventure to see creatures close up that live in Jamaica Bay. 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Site: https://www.neefusa.org/npld/plumb-beach/plumb-beach-cleanup-nyc-h2o?utm_source=USAToday

Matt Melina

Do you love America's national parks and public lands? This weekend you can see them for free, and through a range of volunteer opportunities marking National Public Lands Day, help keep them a vital resource for future generations.

And it's not just at signature parks like Yellowstone or Yosemite, it could be at a local or state park somewhere in your community. Among the interesting volunteer opportunities around the USA on Saturday, Sept. 22:

• Volunteers at Chalmette National Cemetery in Louisiana will clean headstones and document information about the many U.S. veterans buried there.

• Just eight minutes by ferry from lower Manhattan, Governors Island volunteers will help with landscaping by cutting back overgrowth, mulching trees, clearing pathways and removing invasive species.

• Help to save and restore one of the last remaining Coastal Dune and Wetland Habitats in San Diego by rescuing native plants, and removing invasive plants and litter.

Organized each year by the National Environmental Education Foundation (NEEF), National Public Lands Day is the nation’s largest single-day volunteer effort. See where you can do some good in the slideshow above, or contact a park near you for more options.

