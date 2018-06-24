Affordable flavors of Orlando, Florida Cheap eating in Orlando doesn't mean boring food. You'll find genuine international cuisine, burly burgers, colossal cookies, cool cocktails and lots of satisfying bites. An example is the Big Floyd sandwich, as displayed by Gretchen Velez at Pig Floyd's in Orlando's Mills 50 district. 01 / 27 Cheap eating in Orlando doesn't mean boring food. You'll find genuine international cuisine, burly burgers, colossal cookies, cool cocktails and lots of satisfying bites. An example is the Big Floyd sandwich, as displayed by Gretchen Velez at Pig Floyd's in Orlando's Mills 50 district. 01 / 27

There are more than 5,000 restaurants in Orlando, Florida, but many travelers focus only on the ones inside the city’s renowned theme parks.

For those visiting this Central Florida city and wishing to venture beyond the boundaries of themed dining, there are many places in the city offering creative bites that won’t break the budget. If you love international cuisine, you might be surprised that Orlando has an ever-growing Asian population that is impacting the city’s food scene.

Oh, there are great pizza and burger joints here, too, and the City Beautiful is a farmer’s paradise — freshness abounds, even in cheap eats. See the photos above for a few places where your budget can stretch out when you want to dine well in Orlando.

Plus, see more budget-friendly food travel below.

