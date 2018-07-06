Credit: Getty Images

Getty Images/iStockphoto

When is Tea Time twice as tantalizing?

On Sunday, when you can get two teas for the price of one. Or free tea. Or even $1 Long Island Iced Tea.

It’s all part of the made-for-marketing National Iced Tea Day on June 10.

Tea is the most widely consumed beverage in the world next to water and 80% of it is served on ice, according to the Tea Association of the U.S.A. The association estimates Americans had over 84 billion servings of tea in 2017 amounting to more than 3.8 billion gallons.

But even though tea is more popular than coffee, National Coffee Day held annually on Sept. 29 is a much bigger deal day with more national chains offering specials. Still, there are deals to be had on Sunday, if you can read the tea leaves:

► More: Java jolt! Starbucks raises coffee prices across the U.S.

► More: Sprint's new $15 per month unlimited offer hopes to lure in switchers

► More: Justin Timberlake created 'braspberry' mania -- and now it's taking off

► More: Need rad gifts for grads and dads? These gift card deals come with bonuses

The deals

Applebee's: This is not iced tea to share with the kids. For the month of June, get the $1 Long Island Iced Tea, also known as the DOLLAR L.I.T., at participating restaurants nationwide. The drink includes five spirits — vodka, rum, gin, tequila and triple sec — along with sweet and sour mix and is served in a 10-ounce mug over ice.

Bill Miller Bar-B-Q: Bring a 32-ounce or smaller cup to any location for a free iced tea refill Sunday. Not valid on tea bucket refills.

What has 5 spirits and is headed to your town this summer? This glass. #DOLLARLIT #NeighborhoodDrink pic.twitter.com/ZnXNSYUO7p — Applebee's (@Applebees) June 1, 2018

Bojangles’: Starting Sunday and throughout the summer, get a 32-ounce cup of Bojangles’ Legendary Iced Tea for $1 at participating locations. Through Sunday, look for chances to win prizes on the chain’s Instagram chain. Want free tea? Get a coupon for a half-gallon with any purchase when you join the E-club.

Chick-fil-A: Not a deal, per se, but the chicken sandwich chain has a new iced tea drink, the White Peach Tea Lemonade, available this summer at restaurants nationwide. The drink starts at $1.89 for a small and $2.09 for a large.

The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf: Brewed ice tea is buy-one-get-one 25% off Saturday and Sunday. Retail iced tea tins also are 25% off this weekend.

Need help picking an iced tea? These are a few of our fan faves! PS. Stop by your local store this weekend for a #teaoftheday on us for #NationalIcedTeaDay. https://t.co/N3P3JRZRFD pic.twitter.com/WbOQwM05FO — DAVIDsTEA (@DAVIDsTEA) June 6, 2018

DavidsTea: Visit any of the 48 stores Saturday or Sunday to get a free Tea of the Day. On Saturday, choose from Blackberry Blizzard, Organic Goji Green and Deep Blue Spirulina. Sunday’s choices are Blackberry Blizzard, Mango Madness and Pura Vida.

Lipton Iced Tea: Regardless of where you are in the country, here's a freebie you can sign up for. The first 100,000 people to visit www.liptonicedteaday.com Sunday will get a postcard coupon for a free 20-ounce Lipton Iced Tea.

Get 32 ounces for 32 cents with McAlister's Rewards.

Download now: https://t.co/Ubxw2xCPBF pic.twitter.com/D8Ij4sGzzc — McAlister's Deli (@McAlistersDeli) June 2, 2018

McAlister's Deli: Through Sunday, McAlister's Rewards members can get a 32-cent tea with the McAlister’s app and then Monday through June 20, loyalty members get a free cookie with any tea purchase. On June 21, the chain hosts its 10th annual Free Tea Day and will give away free 32-ounce glasses of sweet and unsweet black tea, no purchase necessary.

Sonny's BBQ: Every Tuesday in June, get a free Sonny's Signature Sweet or Unsweet Tea with a purchase.

Starbucks: While not a National Iced Tea Day deal, the coffee giant offers Starbucks Rewards members free refills on any handcrafted iced tea beverage every day when they present the same registered Starbucks Card or mobile app used to make their purchase. This offer also is available on brewed coffee purchases at participating stores and on the same visit.

Straight Up Tea: For a limited time with the Ibotta smartphone app, earn $1 cash back on a Straight Up Tea six-pack.

Contests

Famous Dave's: Through Sunday, enter the chain’s social media contest for a chance to win prizes. Learn how to enter at www.famousdaves.com/icedtea.

Don’t miss your chance to win this Sunday! FitBits, Yeti Coolers, and Amazon Giftcards galore! #NationalIcedTeaDay #GiveawayAlert

How to enter 👉https://t.co/Ya2f2DBQMl pic.twitter.com/idPxmQrneD — Famous Dave's (@Famous_Daves) June 7, 2018

Luzianne Iced Tea: Through June 30, upload a photo sharing your favorite customized Luzianne Iced Tea or “SpecialTEA” drink as a comment on the National Iced Tea Month contest post on the brand’s Facebook page for a chance to win free tea for a year or other prizes.

Kelly Tyko is a consumer columnist and retail reporter for Treasure Coast Newspapers and TCPalm.com, part of the USA TODAY NETWORK. Read her Bargainista tips at TCPalm.com/Bargainista and follow her on Twitter @KellyTyko. Sign up for her weekly newsletter at www.tcpalm.com/featured-newsletter/bargainistabest.

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com