SPOKANE, Wash. — NASA has announced that the first all-female spacewalk, which would have involved Spokane native and Gonzaga Prep alumna Anne McClain, won't happen due to an assignment change stemming from spacesuit availability.

McClain took part in the first spacewalk of the year on March 22 in her third month on the International Space Station. During the spacewalk, she performed maintenance on the space station with NASA Flight Engineer Nick Hague.

According to a NASA press release, NASA astronauts Christina Koch and McClain were supposed to perform the first ever all-female spacewalk this Friday.

NASA said that after consulting with McClain during the first spacewalk, mission managers had to change the following spacewalk assignments because both Koch and McClain required a medium-sized upper torso and there was only one available for Friday.

RELATED: Spokane astronaut Anne McClain takes part in first spacewalk of 2019

RELATED: Spacewalking astronauts swap out space station's batteries

The hard upper torso is "essentially the shirt of the spacesuit," according to the release.

According to a statement posted on NASA's website, McClain is slated for the third spacewalk on April 8.

The March 29 spacewalk is scheduled to start at 3:20 a.m., while the April 8 spacewalk is set to start at 3:05 a.m.

The second spacewalk will be finishing work done in the first one, which was to install powerful lithium-ion batteries for one pair of the station's solar arrays.

RELATED: Spokane astronaut Anne McClain takes phone call from VP Mike Pence

RELATED: Spokane astronaut Anne McClain video chats with Gonzaga Prep students