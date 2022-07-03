Muslim organization's prayer center in Burien damaged during hit-and-run

This is the fifth Islamic center that has been targeted in Washington in the past 4 months.

BURIEN, Wash. —

The Muslim American Youth Foundation's center in Burien was damaged in a hit-and-run Monday morning, according to the Washington chapter of the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR).

A silver vehicle rammed into the prayer space inside the community center, according to CAIR. The car then reversed and sped off, leaving behind the bumper, according to the King County Sheriff's Office (KCSO).

Witnesses say they saw an occupied vehicle parked at a parking lot up the hill from the center before the incident, according to KCSO. The car then rolled down the hill into the window of the building, according to witnesses.

The vehicle was described as a silver Toyota Camry, according to KCSO. Detectives continue to investigate.

This is the fifth Islamic center in Washington that has been targeted within the past four months, according to CAIR.

"This is yet another disturbing act of violence at a Washington State Islamic center," CAIR-WA Executive Director Imraan Siddiqi said in a statement. "If there happened to be people praying inside the facility at the time of this hit-and-run, we would be talking about extensive injuries taking place. This is a community that is a haven for many young people, and it’s heartbreaking to see their facility damaged in this way."

In October 2021, a 38-year-old man was arrested in connection with a fire at the University Place mosque, located at the Islamic Center of Tacoma. The fire began with people still inside the building, although no one was injured, according to firefighters at the scene.

In December, someone threw an explosive device into the Islamic Center of Olympia, creating a blast that neighbors reported could be heard up to two miles away.