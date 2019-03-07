CHELAN COUNTY, Wash. — A portion of U.S. Highway 97 is closed due to a mudslide covering the road between Entiat and Chelan in Chelan County.

According to tweets from Washington State Patrol Trooper John Bryant, mudslides have been happening in the area due to flash flooding.

Highway 97 is closed from milepost 218 north of Entiat to milepost 223 south of Chelan.

The road remains closed as of Wednesday morning. Washington State Department of Transportation has set up barricades northbound at milepost 218 and southbound at milepost 233.

In that area, a U-Haul truck and a dump truck were stuck in mud a couple feet deep on Tuesday, Bryant said. The worst part of the mudslide is also burying railroad tracks.

A Flash Flood Warning was in effect for Chelan and Douglas counties on Tuesday.