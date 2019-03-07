CHELAN COUNTY, Wash. — A portion of U.S. Highway 97 is remains closed on Wednesday after a mudslide covered the road between Entiat and Chelan.

According to tweets from Washington State Patrol Trooper John Bryant, flash flooding led to mudslides in the area on Tuesday.

State Department of Transportation crews described the road as a "muddy mess" on Wednesday and said crews are still cleaning up the aftermath of the mudslide as of 9:30 a.m.

Highway 97 is closed from milepost 218 north of Entiat to milepost 223 south of Chelan.

The state DOT has set up barricades northbound at milepost 218 and southbound at milepost 233. Drivers who ignore barricades could face citations and fines.

In that area, a U-Haul truck and a dump truck were stuck in mud a couple feet deep on Tuesday, Bryant said. The worst part of the mudslide also buried railraod tracks.

A Flash Flood Warning was in effect for Chelan and Douglas counties on Tuesday.