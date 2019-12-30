MT HOOD, Ore. — A 16-year-old climber fell approximately 500 feet on Mt. Hood and injured his leg at about 9 a.m. Monday.

A rescue is in progress, according to the Clackamas County Sheriff's Office. It could take several hours due to the location and elevation where the teen fell, at about 10,500 feet.

The first of the rescuers were able to reach the climber around 1 p.m. and began splinting his leg.

The climber fell from the Pearly Gates area of Mr. Hood to the Devil's Kitchen.

Rescuers described him as stable, but did not say the extent of his injuries.

