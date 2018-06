Police are investigating the fatal shooting of a motel clerk in the city of SeaTac early Saturday morning.

It happened at 'America's Best Value Inn' on International Boulevard, south of Sea-Tac airport.

The 40-year-old male victim was found at the motel, and transported to the hospital where he later died.

There is no information on the suspect or suspects at this time.

The King County Major Crimes unit is investigating.

