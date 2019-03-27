SPOKANE, Wash. — It is now illegal to buy, sell or own a bump stock in the United States.

Under the new federal law, anyone who has a bump stock had to turn it in to local law enforcement, government agencies like the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, or destroy it.

The ban applies to individuals, dealers, wholesalers and manufacturers.

Back in February, a federal judge rejected a challenge of the ban. Monday, a gun rights group tried to get the country's highest court involved, but Chief Justice John Roberts declined.

In support of the new legislation Washington Governor Jay Inslee had the Washington State Patrol conduct a bump stock buy-back program. The state put aside $150,000 to encourage gun owners to give up their bump stocks. The state allocated 1,000 vouchers worth $150 in exchange for bump stocks.

Washington State Patrol collected more than 1,000 bump stocks statewide through program. In Spokane, 153 of these devices used to make a gun fire more rapidly were turned over to law enforcement.

ATF

The buy-back program is over, but people who still have bump stocks should get rid of them as soon as possible.

Washington State Trooper Jeff Sevigney said people can take devices into a local law enforcement agency to get rid of them.

RELATED: Bump stock ban begins Tuesday; gun rights groups seek to block

RELATED: Washington state ran out of vouchers in bump stock buyback program

"Obviously, they should not be attached to a fire arm when they are doing that. Or they can just dispose of them themselves,” Sevigney said.

The ATF has instructions online of how to properly get rid of these trigger devices (insert link below). The instructions say "regardless of manufacturer or model, a Bump Stock must be made incapable of being readily restored to its intended function by crushing, melting or shredding the Bump Stock."

The instructions also say bump stocks can also legally be destroyed by cutting it "so long as the Bump Stock is completely severed in the areas constituting critical design features."

ATF

Owning a bump stock is now federal offense. It can result in a felony charge, thousands in fines and up to 10 years in prison.

In Washington state, a felony committed with a bump stock could mean time added on to a prison sentence.

"It is a felony now to have a bump stock and certainly having it attached to your firearm could lead to serious charges,” said Sevigney.

The Las Vegas shooting spurred the Trump Administration to ban the gun attachments. Fifty-eight people were killed in the shooting and hundreds more were hurt.

Investigators said the Las Vegas shooter had 22 semi-automatic rifles, and 14 of them were equipped with bump stocks. Investigators said it allowed him to fire much faster.

RELATED: Gun safe recalled because lock can fail, allowing access to guns

RELATED: Thousands rally for Second Amendment rights in Salem