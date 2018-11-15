MOORESVILLE, N.C. — New details emerged Monday about a Mooresville Spanish teacher whose body was found in Mexico.

According to the Mexican newspaper, El Diario, Patrick Braxton-Andrew may have been mistaken for a Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) agent. The 34-year-old's body was found in a shallow grave, and the Sinaloa Cartel is believed to be behind the murder.

Chihuahua State governor Javier Corral vowed revenge on the cartel whose former leader is notorious imprisoned drug trafficker, El Chapo.

According to a Facebook page that was providing updates, Braxton-Andrew "died on October 28 at the hands of a criminal organization that operates in the area where he was traveling."

The Facebook page wrote:

The family would like to thank the Chihuahua Governor and Attorney General for their unwavering commitment to locating Patrick.

Patrick died doing what he loved—traveling and meeting people. Join us in celebrating his life as he would want us to do. We will always remember Patrick and his joy for life. We love you PBA.

Sign up for the daily 5 Things to Know Newsletter Sign up for the daily 5 Things to Know Newsletter Something went wrong. This email will be delivered to your inbox once a day in the morning. Thank you for signing up for the 5 Things to Know Newsletter. Please try again later.

Submit

According to the Davidson College Alumni Facebook page, 34-year-old Braxton-Andrew disappeared after going on a walk in Urique, Mexico.

NBC Charlotte talked to people at local businesses and others walking by in downtown Davidson; some either knew Braxton-Andrew or they knew somebody who knew him. Now, all of them are rallying around the same cause.

Leigh-Ann Mueller said she didn’t know Braxton-Andrew personally, but she has a lot of mutual friends with him.

“Davidson is such a small town community that when one of our own has something going on, whether you know that person or not, the whole town tends to rally around that person,” Mueller said.

Braxton-Andrew was an eighth-grade Spanish teacher at Woodlawn School in Mooresville, according to the school’s website. On Facebook, one person posted “Patrick’s mentoring, patience, and support has been invaluable to our family."

Last Thursday afternoon, the school posted on Facebook that there would be no classes on Friday in honor of Braxton-Andrew; however, there will be counselors available on campus.

Hundreds of yellow ribbons were hung up in Davidson Monday afternoon to welcome Braxton-Andrew's family back to town and display a sign of hope for the future.

The next step is setting up a scholarship or building a memorial to remember Braxton-Andrew, according to a friend.

%INLINE%

© 2018 WCNC