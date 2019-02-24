FEDERAL WAY, Wash. — In a home with young kids, life becomes predictably unpredictable.

"They're always moving constantly," said mom Carrie Yang. "They don't sit still."

The Federal Way mother is talking about her 3-year-old twins, Eva and Alex. Friend and fellow mother Tara Janicki has her 5-year-old son Easton over for a playdate.

These moms are professionals when it comes to handling an unpredictable life.

"We're just going with the flow, we have to make accommodations. But he's not less, different, but not less," said Janicki.

Their sons are on the autism spectrum and are enrolled in special education classes in their respective towns, Orting and Federal Way.

Both mothers noticed their classrooms could use more resources, like touchpads and sign language software to help children with autism succeed.

On Sunday, they're hosting a fundraiser for their teachers and special education classrooms and everyone is invited.

"We just want these kids to feel supported," said Carrie.

The event is at Twin Lakes Golf and Country Club Sunday afternoon and will feature an auction with prizes like a ride to school in a firetruck, Mariners tickets, SeaFair tickets, and a $1,000 wedding photographer package.

Also up for auction, artwork from the students in Alex's and Easton's classes.

The SeaGals and Federal Way Fire and Police departments will be present, as well.

The money raised will go directly to the preschool special education program at Adelaide Elementary in Federal Way, the Orting Primary Special Education Program and Children's Therapy Center.

Entry and food are free for Sunday's event.