VANCOUVER, Wash. — A Vancouver mom worries a man may have been taking pictures of her while she was breastfeeding her baby at Vancouver Mall.

“It makes me extremely mad on top of scared. There are so many families that go there. He had the balls to go down there and do that,” said Victoria Weber.

She says she was in a curtained off area of the family lounge at the mall on Monday breast feeding her 2 month old. Her two other young children were also with her.

She says a man opened the curtain and came in asking if anyone had lost a phone.

“He kept walking closer still with the arm held out and phone angled toward me. I couldn’t see the screen,” Weber said. “It got to the point where he was mostly into the booth. If I was going to stand up, I didn’t have the space to turn around to put my newborn down in order to make sure to make sure he wasn't going to come closer to my kids.”

This is a surveillance image of the man police are calling a person of interest. Another woman in the booth next door finally asked if Weber was alright and the man left.

Weber says she's not sure what his intentions were but she doesn't believe at all that he was really trying to help return a phone.

