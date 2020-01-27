REXBURG, Idaho — Police say the mother of two missing children has been found in Hawaii, along with her new husband, but the children still have not been located.

Seventeen-year-old Tylee Ryan and 7-year-old Joshua “JJ” Vallow have been missing since September 2019.

Police say their mother, Lori Vallow Daybell, and her new husband Chad Daybell, lied to investigators about where the children are.

The couple left Idaho last year, the day after local police questioned them about the children's whereabouts.

The Kaua'i Police Department, which is assisting the Rexberg Police on the case, announced Sunday that the couple had been contacted in Kaua'i, where they had been staying for an unknown period of time.

Police say Lori Vallow was served Saturday with an order of petition to have her physically produce the children to the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare. According to Rexburg Police, the couple was given five days to show authorities where J.J. and Tylee are.

"We can further confirm that Tylee and J.J. were not with Lori and Chad and there is no evidence that Tylee and J.J. were ever in Hawaii," Rexburg Police said in a statement. "Failure to comply with this order may subject Lori Vallow to civil or criminal contempt of court."

On Sunday, officers in Kaua'i served a search warrant on the vehicle the couple had been driving in Hawaii, although it's unclear what, if anything, they found.

“KPD’s desire is to continue to assist the Rexburg police in whatever way we can with their efforts to locate the missing children,” said Kaua‘i Police Chief Todd G. Raybuck. “It’s our sincere hope that the children have a safe return.”

No criminal charges or arrest warrants have been issued.

