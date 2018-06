ST. PAUL, Minn. - A couple in St. Paul is proof you can't hurry love.

They met 37 years ago -- and made a pact -- if they're still single at 50, they'll get married.

Decades later, the stars aligned, the time was right and that wedding is happening on Friday! KARE 11's Ferlon Webster sat down with Kimberley Dean and Ron Palmer to hear their love story.

