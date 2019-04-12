Microsoft's shareholders have voted to defeat two proposals by activist investors calling for the company to add a rank-and-file employee on its board of directors and report on gender disparities in company salaries.

Microsoft held its annual shareholders meeting Wednesday.

The company says preliminary vote results showed neither proposal received enough support.

Boston-based investment firm NorthStar Asset Management pushed for getting a non-management employee on the board. It cited internal dissent over Microsoft's immigration and military contracts as a reason for more employee representation.

Microsoft countered that all board candidates should be evaluated using the same criteria.