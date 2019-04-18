PORTLAND, Ore. — A venue and time for the memorial service honoring fallen Cowlitz County sheriff’s deputy Justin DeRosier have been announced.

DeRosier’s memorial will take place inside the Earle A. & Virginia H. Chiles Center at the University of Portland on Wednesday, April 24, at 1 p.m.

It’s unclear if the memorial will be open to the public. KGW has reached out to the Cowlitz County Sheriff’s Office to confirm.

The New Life Church in Longview, Wash., will provide a live video feed from the memorial.

The sheriff's office says more memorial plans and logistics will be released as they are finalized.

DeRosier was shot on the night of April 13 while checking on a complaint about a motorhome blocking a driveway near Kalama. He died early in the morning of April 14. His suspected killer was shot and killed by police on the night of April 14.

Memorial Fund

Cowlitz County and U.S. Bank have opened a donation account for the Deputy Justin Derosier Memorial Fund, which will be used to help cover memorial expenses. Remaining funds will go directly to the DeRosier family.

For anyone wishing to donate, the U.S. Bank account information is:

Account Name: Deputy Justin DeRosier Memorial Fund

Account Number: 153569437830

Routing Number: 125000105

Donations may also be completed in person at the Cowlitz County Administrative Building, or checks may be mailed to:

Cowlitz County

Attn: KayLee McKay

Administrative Building

207 Fourth Avenue North, Room 308

Kelso WA 98626

