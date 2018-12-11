Simpsonville, SC (WLTX) - The winner of the huge $1.5 billion Mega Millions jackpot still has not come forward. A ticket sold in Simpsonville matched all the numbers of the October 23 drawing.

It's been nearly three weeks since that drawing and state lottery officials tell News19 there's no word on the winner yet. Shortly after the drawing, they urged the potential winner to sign the ticket, put it in a safe location and seek council from a financial planner or lawyer.

The winner has 180 days from the drawing to come forward. Their time doesn't run out until April 21st.

The numbers drawn on October 23 were 5, 28, 62, 65, 70 and Mega Ball 5. The KC Mart at 303 Lee Vaughn Road in Simpsonville sold the winning ticket.

