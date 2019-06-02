BELLEVUE, Wash. — The winter storm this week forced Sound Generations to reduce services for homebound seniors, including shuttles, activities and Meals on Wheels.

But on Tuesday, as officials warned drivers to limit travel, volunteer Jean Matthews hit the road to reach 11 seniors in need.

“These are the ones that are running out,” she said.

Eleven Meals on Wheels clients had either run out of meals already or would have run out Tuesday. Many rely on the regular deliveries, Matthews said.

“Many of them have just a little freezer on top of the fridge, and they don’t have room to keep any extra in there,” she said.

She said many other clients were contacted but said they could wait for a delivery. For those that could not – she hit snowy side streets in her four-wheel drive SUV.

“Most of them don’t have family in the area, so you know this is really their only option,” she said. “They can’t get out.”

Many main roads through Bellevue were wet but clear. There was some slipping and sliding on the side roads.

Carl Copley expressed thanks for his delivery.

“I’d like to compliment them for their good service,” he said.

“She’s very good at making sure everyone is taken care of,” said another client, Lois.

Meals on Wheels operates out of 23 sites across King County. Last year, 300 volunteers delivered about 440,000 meals to 2,395 clients.

Matthews said it just felt like the right thing to do.

“This is something Seattle doesn’t really expect us to do,” she said. “But you know when you do this for years on end, and get attached to your clients – when they’re hungry, you do everything you can to get to their place.”