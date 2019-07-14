GRANT COUNTY, Wash. — The Powerline Fire burning in the Saddle Mountains northwest of Mattawa, located in Grant County, Washington has grown to 7,800 acres and is 50 percent contained.

On Monday afternoon, firefighters said their biggest challenges are a manure pile and a compost pile from vineyards that are heated and have heavy potential for hotspots.

A motorcycle's hot muffler is likely the cause of the fire.

Mattawa is located in the center of the state near the Columbia River.

A spokesperson for the Grant County Sheriff's Office said a recreational motorcycle tipped over in the area and its hot muffler likely sparked the fire.

Authorities say the Powerline Fire was reported shortly after noon on Sunday. The cause is under investigation.

The Washington State Fire Marshal said the fire is threatening homes, crops, feedlot and infrastructure.

As of Monday morning, there is a is a Level 2 evacuation notice in place for the 23000 block of road O-SW to road R-SW. This is a downgrade from the previous Level 3 fire evacuation.

Level 2 means you need to get ready to evacuate because the fire is moving in your direction and the danger to your safety is increasing.

Level 1 evacuations are in place for the following areas:

23000 block of Road E-SW

23000 block of Road F-SW

23000 block of Road G-SW

23000 block of Road H-SW

23000 block of Road I-SW

23000 block of Road J-SW

23000 block of Road K-SW

23000 block of Road L-SW

23000 block of Road M-SW

23000 block of Road N-SW

23000 block of Road O-SW

Level 1 means you should get ready to leave but you are not in any immediate danger from the fire.

RELATED: Prepare for wildfires: Tips for staying safe during an emergency

The area where the fire is burning is mostly rural and uninhabited, but those who live in the area should maintain situational awareness.

Wahluke High School is open for anyone in need of emergency shelter.

At last check, the fire is 0% contained, according to authorities with the Grant County Sheriff's Office. Authorities will have a better idea of containment numbers at about noon on Monday.

Authorities say they made progress in suppressing the fire on Sunday night.

RELATED: How to build a wildfire defensible space around your home

As of Monday morning, the fire is moving west to east and crews have a line in the east to stop it. Irrigation and geography are preventing the fire from heading north or south.

State resources arrived overnight into Monday morning, meaning fire departments and agencies from across the state are helping to fight the blaze.

The fire is fueled by sagebrush and grass, according to the sheriff's office. It is burning to the north.

The sheriff's office said Fire District 8 will use three aircraft to combat the fire, so residents should not fly drones.

Fire comes nearly one month after 243 Fire in Grant County

The sheriff's office also said to be aware of aircraft pulling water out of the Columbia River.

This fire comes a little more than a month after the 243 Fire burned 20,380 acres nearly Royal City. The cause of that fire remains under investigation.

Homes, power poles and crops were threatened during that fire.

Two people suffered injuries as a result of the 243 Fire.

RELATED: Spokane health officials say no level of smoke in air from wildfires is safe

RELATED: Grant County wildfire 85 percent contained, cause under investigation