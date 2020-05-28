Manhunt near Cle Elum continues for suspect connected to missing hunter case

Jorge Alcantara-Gonzalez, 34, was connected to the abandoned vehicle owned by Ian Eckles, who disappeared while on a hunting trip.

CLE ELUM, Wash. — The hunt intensifies for a fugitive in the woods north of Cle Elum.

The Kittitas County Sheriff office wants you on the lookout Jorge Alcantara-Gonzalez, 34 they believe he may know what happened to Ian Eckles a hunter, from Kent, reported missing more than a week ago.

Alcantara-Gonzalez is a wanted fugitive that law enforcement officers are considering armed and dangerous.

Eckles was reported missing on May 18. The following Saturday, a volunteer searcher reported seeing someone else driving the missing man's car.

That car was abandoned next to another vehicle, which is how investigators connected Alcantara-Gonzalez to the case. In the days that followed, investigators say they connected Alcantara-Gonzalez to a break-in at a convenience store.

Law enforcement say that on Tuesday, the man came face to face with one of their officers. According to law enforcement, Alcantara-Gonzalez, dropped a shotgun he was holding and escaped back into the woods.

Alcantara-Gonzalez is also wanted in connection with other burglaries, stolen vehicles and thefts, law enforcement said.

Multiple agencies, including the FBI and US Customs and Border Protection, are looking for the suspect, and they hope they have the upper hand.

“What happens when the sun goes down? It gets cold. You’re in the mountains it gets cold really fast,” said Trooper John Bryant of the Washington State Patrol.

“At any case we have to consider him armed and dangerous,” Bryant said.

The family and friends of Ian Eckles, who still is missing, hope that finding Alcantara-Gonzalez will lead to answers.