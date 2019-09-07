The man shot and killed by Poulsbo police during the city's annual 3rd of July fireworks celebration was Stonechild Chiefstick, according to the Kitsap County Coroner.

Chiefstick, 39, was shot in the head and torso by an officer after witnesses and police say he exhibited strange behavior before allegedly lunging at people with a screwdriver.

The officer has been with the department for five years and is currently on administrative leave.

The man “just didn’t look right,” a witness told police. “Was just scoping everybody out and threatened a little kid with a screwdriver saying he is going to hurt somebody.”

Witnesses pointed the man out to Poulsbo police, who approached him. A struggle ensued, and an officer shot the man. He later died from his injuries.

Details of what occurred during the struggle are still under investigation, according to the Kitsap Critical Incident Response Team.

Investigators recovered a flat-headed screwdriver from the scene.

Police didn’t initially recover any shell casings. However, a witness found a shell casing in her blanket when she unwrapped it at home. It has been returned to investigators.