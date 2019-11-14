DES MOINES, Wash. — A man died after being hit by a car while he was trying to cross Pacific Highway in Des Moines early Thursday morning.

Witnesses told police the driver had a green light and no time to react.

The man, 42, was thrown 50 feet according to police. He was also not near a crosswalk.

A Des Moines police officer was on the scene within minutes of the crash and began performing CPR but could not save the man's life.

The Des Moines Police Department is investigating with assistance from the King County Sheriff's Office.

Police said drugs and alcohol were not a factor. They also do not believe distracted driving played any role.

The driver is cooperating with the investigation.