SAN ANTONIO — If you see a man sweating in a town near San Antonio wearing a shirt and tie for hours handing out copies of resumes it may be James Smith.

Smith moved to San Antonio a few months ago to be with his fiancee. He has been on the hunt for a job for months now but without any luck.

“I thought (with) my experience in the oil and gas business it wouldn’t be had to find a job,” Smith said.

After being inspired by a man’s story out of Phoenix, he thought he would give it a try. He handed out more than 60 resumes while standing out in the blazing sun for hours.

“I just want an opportunity to work for a company to show them what I have and what I can contribute,” Smith said. “I hope I can inspire someone to go out there and get the job they want, the job they need to provide for their family.”

