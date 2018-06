WASHINGTON - A man was taken into custody Monday after jumping over a security barrier on the south side of the White House, U.S. Secret Service said.

The man dropped a backpack and was immediately taken into custody on E Street.

An individual climbed over a security barrier on the south side of the @WhiteHouse Complex between the Ellipse and E Street. The individual dropped a backpack and was immediately taken into custody on E Street by Secret Service Uniformed Division Officers. — U.S. Secret Service (@SecretService) June 18, 2018

Authorities have charged the man with “unlawful entry.”

The male subject who climbed over a security barrier between the Ellipse and E Street has been charged with “unlawful entry.” He is being transported to MPD 2D for processing. — U.S. Secret Service (@SecretService) June 18, 2018

At this time, officials have closed the Ellipse, the north fence line and E Street, and 17th street from D street to New York Ave.

