A 34-year-old man is in custody following a trailer fire that killed a woman and three children. He was booked into Clallam County Jail on four counts of first-degree murder and one count of arson.

The fire started around 2:30 a.m. Saturday at the Welcome Inn Trailer Park.

When officers and firefighters arrived, one trailer was fully engulfed in flames, which spread to a second trailer. One person escaped the second trailer.

While firefighters were extinguishing the flames, they discovered the remains of several people in the first trailer.

Port Angeles police said the remains of a mother and three children have been recovered from the trailer.

Police said the suspect was seen running from the scene of the fire that suddenly erupted in the trailer park.

Officers later located the suspect at a campsite in a wooded area. The camp is now being investigated as a separate crime scene.

Port Angeles Deputy Police Chief Jason Viada says investigators believe the suspect also lived in the trailer and was married to the woman who died in the fire.

He was booked into the Clallam County Jail on charges of First Degree Arson and four counts of First Degree Murder.

Port Angeles police said the suspect has previous convictions for child molestation, unlawful imprisonment, attempted robbery, and burglary with sexual motivation.

Anyone with information about the case or suspect is asked to call 360-452-4545.

An earlier Associated Press version of this story said the suspect had been charged with murder. However, he will appear in court on Monday to face charges.