$754.6 million Powerball ticket sold at Auburn Fred Meyer

OLYMPIA, Wash. — A single winning ticket for the $754.6 million Powerball Jackpot from Monday's drawing was sold at a Fred Meyer in Auburn, Washington's Lottery announced Tuesday morning.

The winning ticket, the fifth-largest jackpot in the history of the game, was sold on Feb. 5. The winner has yet to come forward to claim the prize.

This is the second Powerball jackpot to be won in Washington state. A woman won the $90 million jackpot in 2014 after buying the winning ticket in Auburn.

Winning players have 180 days from the drawing date to claim their prize. By law, the prizes that aren’t claimed are placed into a reserve account.