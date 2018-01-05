FT. MYERS BEACH, Fla. - A Minnesota woman accused of killing two people, including her husband, has been indicted for first-degree murder in Florida.

A Lee County grand jury charged Lois Riess on Wednesday with first-degree murder with a firearm, grand theft of a motor vehicle, grand theft and criminal use of personal identification information of a deceased individual. The first-degree murder charge carries a mandatory life sentence in Florida.

Wednesday's indictment supersedes the second-degree murder charge Riess faced in Florida. Like Minnesota, Florida law states a grand jury must charge a person with first-degree murder.

The 56-year-old Blooming Prairie woman is suspected of fatally shooting her husband, David Riess, in March before fleeing the state and killing a Florida woman to steal her identity.

Documents filed in May revealed Riess "befriended" 59-year-old Pamela Hutchinson, who was visiting Fort Myers Beach. According to the affidavit, Hutchinson was seen in video surveillance walking to and from her hotel room on April 4 with a woman later identified as Riess.

The surveillance video shows women returning to the room together early the next morning, and then the two were seen eating and drinking at the Smoking Oyster Brewery together on April 5. Later that night Riess and Hutchinson were seen walking toward the room together on camera. Riess was seen leaving the room alone at about 8:30 that night, "distraught, upset," and "possibly crying," according to the affidavit.

The affidavit says Riess was seen making several trips to and from the room with loaded bags that day and the next morning. The documents also state that a hotel employee received a call the next day (April 6) from a woman claiming to be Hutchinson asking to extend her stay three days.

Riess was also seen driving her own SUV away, and it was recovered later a mile away, according to the documents. Then surveillance video shows Riess returning about an hour later and then leaving at about 2 p.m. with a tote bag and coat.

The defendant was later seen on surveillance video using Hutchinson's ID to withdraw $5,000 from her account at Wells Fargo, according to the affidavit.

Riess was then caught on surveillance at the Hilton in Ocala, Florida, driving Hutchinson's vehicle. The documents state Riess used Hutchinson's credit card and signed Hutchinson's name to pay for a night at the hotel, a movie, and two room service orders.

Hutchinson's card was also used to make three $500 ATM withdrawals on April 7. Surveillance photos showed Riess making the transactions, still driving Hutchinson's vehicle.

On April 9, Hutchinson's body was found in her room with two gunshot wounds. She was covered in a towel, according to the affidavit. Her credit cards and driver's license had been stolen, along with her vehicle.

Riess was later arrested in Texas. She has a documented history of stealing money and gambling. Her son said she blew a $500,000 inheritance at casinos.

Minnesota authorities say they intend to bring Riess back to Minnesota to stand trial in the alleged murder of her husband.

