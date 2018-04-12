The Seattle Planning Commission is calling for more housing choices in its newly released Neighborhoods for All report.

In the report, the Commission says too much land in the city is reserved for single-family homes.

Seventy-five percent of the residential land in Seattle is zoned for single-family usage. The current land use policies make it difficult to meet the high demand for housing, according to the report.

The city’s population has grown by more than 100,000 people since 2010.

“The current zoning system also gives political and economic advantage to a portion of the population that owns homes in single-family areas--more affluent, mostly white homeowners. While only 66% of Seattle's population is white, 74% of homes are owned by white residents,” the report reads.

The commission recommends changing the zoning to allow more multi-family dwellings in neighborhoods and limiting the sizes of single family homes being built on large lots.

Click here to view the Seattle Planning Commission's full report.

