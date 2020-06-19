Want to learn about race? Free Lynnwood library features social justice books

The YWCA hopes a Little Free Library that’s stocked with books by Black authors can help broaden people’s perspectives.

LYNNWOOD, Wash. — People looking to learn more about race and social justice issues can do so through the YWCA’s new Little Free Library in Lynnwood.

The library, which was dedicated Friday on Juneteenth, is stocked with books such as Michelle Obama’s “Becoming,” Toni Morrison’s “Home,” and Ijeoma Oluo’s “So You Want to Talk About Race.”

Kresha Green, YWCA regional director of Snohomish County Housing Services, said she was proud to be part of something that would hopefully make a big difference.

“If all of us do small things it can total up to be great accomplishments for our communities,” Green said.

The library is located outside the YWCA Pathways for Women emergency shelter at 6027 208th St. SW.

The project was a community effort, Green said. The Little Free Library structure was built by a YWCA maintenance employee, and the books were donated from the Lynnwood library, YWCA staff and community members.

Although the project was dreamed up more than a year ago, Green said the timing of the library’s dedication during the aftermath of several high-profile police killings of Black people and racial issues bubbling to the top of conversations made it “a perfect time” to launch a new resource to learn about race.