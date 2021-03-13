Redmond 11-year-old builds art and literacy website to help other kids

Gaurangi Gupta, 11, channeled her love of art and reading into Youth4Us.com, which offers activities such as free art lessons every week.

REDMOND, Wash. — Gaurangi Gupta, 11, of Redmond has made the most of her time at home during the coronavirus pandemic. She’s an avid reader and an artist and decided to combine those passions in an effort to inspire other kids.

She created a website called Youth4US and promotes community service and literacy while also offering activities like free art lessons online each week.

“The program is all about kids, helping kids," Gaurangi said. "Together we care, together we grow.”

Gaurangi is very passionate about reading and knows that many kids were shifting to video games when the libraries were closed. She worked with her school to organize community book drives and collects boxes of books to be distributed to kids in the area.

She already collected over 500 books and is preparing for another collection this weekend. Gaurangi created her book aid program to promote literacy and also posts weekly videos where she teaches simple art lessons to other kids.

“Youth4Us is a kid-run volunteer initiative that gives kids the opportunities to participate in various events and serve their community for free,” she said.

Kids helping kids and building future leaders is an ambitious goal for an 11-year-old from Clara Barton Elementary school but Gaurangi says she can do it with the help of other kids.