Kids, teens can ride WSF vessels for free starting Saturday

SEATTLE — Editor’s note: The video above about “Move Ahead Washington” was originally published in March 2022.

Those 18 and younger will be able to ride aboard Washington State Ferries (WSF) vessels for free starting Saturday, Oct. 1.

The free rides for youths are thanks to the “Move Ahead Washington” package signed into law earlier this year. The law directs transit agencies to provide free fares to passengers ages 18 and under across Washington state.

WSF said the fare change applies to youth walking onto a ferry vessel or riding as a passenger in a vehicle. The law does not include teenagers behind the wheel of a vehicle, meaning drivers under 19 years old will need to pay the adult vehicle and driver fare.

Due to the fare change, youth tickets will no longer be available online or at self-serve kiosks at WSF terminals.

Those 18 and younger will still need a ticket or valid ORCA card to board ferries at terminals where tickets are needed. WSF said employees at ticket booths will be able to issue free-fare youth tickets that are valid for two hours.

Move Ahead Washington invests $16.9 billion over 16 years for major projects throughout the state. Along with free ferry rides for youths, the law also invests $836 million to build four new hybrid-electric ferries.

Riders 18 years old and younger were able to start riding public transit for free across the state on Sept. 1.