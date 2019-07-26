Western Washington is growing fast, as is its appetite for local food. However, the future of local agriculture looks daunting as fewer new farmers are getting into the business.

Older farmers are aging out and new farmers aren’t replacing them fast enough.

The average age of a King County farmer is 58, and one Enumclaw ranch has started a competition at the King County Fair’s Junior Livestock Show for kids born with special needs to inspire a new generation of farmers.

“There’s less and less farm area, especially in King County, and so they’re not as exposed to farming like their parents or grandparent were, so their interests just aren’t there anymore,” said Burt Smith, owner of L&B Mini Ranch.

10-year-old Owen Suhoversnik has already shown a huge interest in farming. He’s been raising pigs in Enumclaw for three years.

Suhoversnik and his pig, Jeff, just won awards at the King County Fair.

“I like my pig because he’s nice-looking,” Suhoversnik said. “I’m proud of myself for showing the pig.”

Suhoversnik picks out his show pigs at Smith’s ranch when they’re younger, and raises them until they’re about six months old.

“I think they’re cute, but when they’re bigger, they’re not that cute,” Suhoversnik said.

Suhoversnik in his school’s special education program, but outside of school, farm programs don’t offer a lot of opportunities.

“They’re a huge part of our community so we need to give them an avenue to make them feel like they are,” Smith said. “If you can grab someone like Owen and nurture his interest and his passion for farming, you’ve created another farmer for the future.”

On Thursday, Suhoversnik helped birth three piglets, which was a brand new experience for him.

Suhoversnik said it’s a skill that other kids should have so that consumers will have a greater appreciation for food and what it takes to feed communities.

“They should know how hard it is to get a pig, paying for them, paying for the feed. It’s really hard to raise them,” Suhoversnik said. “I want to be a farmer because I like raising them.”