MASON COUNTY, Washington — A boy in Mason County was hailed a hero Saturday after putting out a fire with a garden hose.

According to the Mason County Sheriff's Office Facebook page, the fire started when a transformer exploded near a house at 226 S 3rd St. in Shelton around 6:30 p.m.

The boy spotted some brush on fire and grabbed a garden hose before the fire department arrived.

"Luckily a young hero by the name of Connor was in the area and helped put out the fire, with a small amount of help from Central Mason Fire," a Facebook post from the sheriff's office read.

Facebook users congratulated the young man on a job well done, saying he is a future fireman in the making.

For his quick thinking and bravery, Connor was awarded a fire patch and given a ride home in the firetruck.

